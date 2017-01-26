Volunteers, Officials Take Part in Day of Recovery

About 200 folks from government agencies, volunteer organizations and private businesses took part in the "Day of Recovery” Thursday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - About 200 folks from government agencies, volunteer organizations and private businesses took part in the "Day of Recovery” Thursday.

During the workshop, progress updates throughout the state were given about victims still overcoming issues from the 2015 Flood and last year's Hurricane Matthew.

The biggest issue is getting damaged homes livable again for residents. More than 2,000 cases of folks still needing disaster relief are open statewide.

Preparation for future issues and building relationships between the agencies to boost efforts were also discussed.

“Share best practices. Hopefully identify some issues as well, and then kind of move forward in the recovery process,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson explained. “Today they're discussing anything from mitigation which has had a lessening impact of future disasters, through to public assistance projects, and how to use social media in the recovery operation.”

Stenson says officials are better prepared for future issues now than they were three years ago and are continuing to improve services.

If you are still needing assistance, please visit: http://scstormrecovery.com/



