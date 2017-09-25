Volvo Invests $520M to Build 2nd Vehicle in South Carolina

File (Photo: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images)

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Volvo Cars says it will invest an additional $520 million in its South Carolina plant under construction, adding nearly 2,000 more jobs and putting the production of another vehicle in the factory.



Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday that Volvo will also add sales offices, a training facility and research and development center to the Berkeley County site, just off Interstate 26 about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of the port in Charleston.



Volvo said two years ago it would bring 2,000 workers to its new plant to make the new S60 sedan. The first sedan should roll off the line next year.



The company says in a news release that workers hired under Monday's announcement will build a revamped XC90 SUV starting in 2021.

