Walmart celebrating everyone's birthday with free cupcakes

THV11 Digital , KTHV 12:46 PM. EST March 11, 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Walmart wants to help you celebrate your birthday or your unbirthday with free cupcakes.

It may be March, but if your birthday is in August, you can still get a free cupcake now.

This Sunday, March 12 Walmart stores around the country will be giving away free cupcakes to celebrate everyone’s birthday.

The cupcakes will be given away from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, and anyone can grab one of the sweet treats.

 

 

