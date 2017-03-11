Walmart celebrating everyone's birthday with free cupcakes

Cupcake, Thinkstock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Walmart wants to help you celebrate your birthday or your unbirthday with free cupcakes.

It may be March, but if your birthday is in August, you can still get a free cupcake now.

This Sunday, March 12 Walmart stores around the country will be giving away free cupcakes to celebrate everyone’s birthday.

The cupcakes will be given away from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, and anyone can grab one of the sweet treats.

Want a free, sweet birthday treat? Stop in this Sunday, March 12 as we celebrate ALL our customers’ birthdays! Find everything you need to throw the best birthday ever: bit.ly/2njMcRb Posted by Walmart on Thursday, March 9, 2017

