(Photo: FBI Columbia)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The FBI office in Columbia is searching for a sexual assault suspect they believe could be in the Midlands area.

Investigators say Greg Alyn Carlson is connected to multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles, California.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FBI Columbia at 803-551-4200, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX-TV