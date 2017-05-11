Wanted Sumter County Man Considered Armed and Dangerous

Roscoe Wade Brown (Photo: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office)

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Clarendon County deputies are searching for a Sumter County man, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Roscoe Wade Brown, 24, of Sumter is wanted on charges of kidnapping, first degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a felon, all resulting from an incident on May 3 in Clarendon County, according to investigators.

Deputies say Brown is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached in any way

If you spot Brown or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Investigator Brown at the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 435-4414, dial 911 or contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

