Wanted Sumter County Man Considered Armed and Dangerous Now In Custody

Roscoe Wade Brown (Photo: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office)

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A wanted Sumter County man considered armed and dangerous turned himself in to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department shortly after noon Monday, according to Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley.

Roscoe Wade Brown, 24, of Sumter was wanted on charges of kidnapping, first degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a felon, all resulting from an incident on May 3 in Clarendon County, according to investigators.

Deputies had said last week that Brown was considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached in any way.

© 2017 WLTX-TV