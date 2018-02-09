Warm and Wet for the Next Week

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Moisture has been returning to the Midlands as the center of high pressure has moved east into the Atlantic. Clouds have returned with scattered showers moving through the Midlands. This is a change in the overall pattern and it will be the weather pattern for the next week.

Skies will be cloudy through Tuesday with a chance for showers each day. It will not rain all day at any time, but the threat of rain will be with us. Rainfall amounts are not expected to be heavy with the amounts in the range of .5" to 1" through Monday. Temperatures will be warmer than normal until a cold front passes through the area late on Monday. A wedge of cool air will be in place on Tuesday keeping readings in the 50s all day.

The wedge of cool air will break on Wednesday with a little sunshine. This will help warm temperatures into the low to mid 70s for the remainder of the workweek. Again rainfall is not expected to be heavy for the end of the week. Amounts will be generally .25" to .50" for Thursday and Friday. The rain should come to an end as we move into the next weekend.

