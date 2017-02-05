Warm Beginning to the Workweek

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The workweek will start off with temperatures above normal.

Sunday was mild with high temperatures generally in the lower to middle 60s. The Columbia airport hit a high of 64 degrees.

Monday will be a little warmer. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s. It will be mostly sunny, but the clouds will increase Monday evening. Our forecast model is indicating a small chance of an isolated shower late Monday, but most of us will stay dry.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, but the clouds will increase during the day. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s. The chance for rain will move into the area late Tuesday evening. The rain may continue through early Wednesday.

The clouds will stick around Wednesday afternoon. There will be a chance for showers Wednesday. High will continue to be warm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Slightly cooler air will move in Thursday and the chance for rain will continue. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Dry weather is expected Friday through Sunday with temperatures on a warming trend. Friday high temperatures will be in the middle 50s, by Sunday it will be in the lower 70s.

