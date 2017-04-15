Warm, Dry Easter Sunday

Sunny Monday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The warm and dry weather will continue for the second half of the weekend.

Saturday temperatures climbed into the lower and middle 80s across the Midlands under mostly sunny skies.

High pressure over the northeastern part of the country dominated our weather Saturday, and it will hold in place for at least one more day. There will be plenty of sunshine and the very warm weather will continue Easter Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s Sunday afternoon.

The unseasonably warm weather will continue into the beginning of the week with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. However, a cold front will be approaching from the north late Monday that will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The best chance for rain will be on Tuesday with the front in the vicinity. The front will begin to retreat north on Wednesday, but there will still be a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The chance for rain will decrease by the end of the workweek, but temperatures will increase. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Right now, there is little chance for any organized shower or thunderstorm activity Thursday through Saturday.

© 2017 WLTX-TV