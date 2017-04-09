Warm, Dry Start to the Workweek

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It will be sunny and warm for the start of the workweek as the warming trend continues across the area.

Sunday was sunny and pleasant. High temperatures climbed into the middle and upper 70s. Temperatures will be even warmer for Monday.

Monday will be sunny and warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A few clouds will be possible Tuesday with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

A front will approach the area Wednesday, but it will remain north of the area. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm Wednesday, but many of us will stay dry.

It will be warm and dry Thursday through Friday. High temperatures will remain in the lower 80s.

Another front is expected to approach the area late in the workweek. The front may stall and hang around over the weekend. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm both Saturday and Sunday.

