Warm November Weather Continues

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - More clouds, but still unseasonably warm Sunday. Cooler weather by the end of the workweek.

Saturday was very warm. High temperatures were in the lower 80s. A few areas had some showers, but many areas remained dry Saturday.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday, the clouds should decrease later in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Sunday.

Skies will be mostly clear for Monday and Tuesday. This will allow high temperatures to climb into the lower to middle 80s.

Another cold front will be passing through the Midlands late Tuesday into early Wednesday which will significantly change the weather. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers with the frontal passage.

Cooler air will be pushing into the region from the north. The front will slowly move to the south and east with clouds persisting through Thursday and a continuing chance for showers.

Dry air will begin to move into the region late Thursday and the clouds will move out. The cool air mass will remain with low temperatures Friday morning will be in the middle to lower 40s.

This cool, dry weather is expected to last through next weekend.

