Warm Start to the Workweek

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It was cooler Sunday with lots of sun, but temperatures are going to warm back up for the start of the workweek.

Sunday was sunny and cooler. High temperatures hit the lower to middle 60s across the state.

Warmer air will begin to push back into the region at the start of the workweek. High temperatures Monday will be in the lower to middle 70s. Clouds will be increasing and so will the chance for rain starting Monday night.

There will be a chance for showers late Monday into early Tuesday. The clouds may stick around through the day Tuesday, but it still will be very warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

It will continue to be unseasonably warm, but another cold front will be approaching the Midlands on Wednesday with windy conditions in the afternoon. There will be a chance for showers and storms late Wednesday into early Thursday.

The cold front will pass through the area late Wednesday into early Thursday and skies will clear. Cooler, drier air will be pushing into the Midlands for the end of the workweek.

It will be sunny on Friday with highs in the middle 60s. The cool weather may last through the first half of the weekend, but it will be warmer by Sunday.

