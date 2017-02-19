Warm, Sunny President's Day

Sunny Monday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The unseasonably warm weather will continue for the start of the workweek.

Sunday was mostly sunny, dry and mild. High temperatures were in the lower 70s across the Midlands Sunday.

The spring-like weather will continue for President's Day. High temperatures on Monday will be in the middle 70s under sunny conditions.

A few more clouds will be possible Tuesday as a system develops to our south. There will be a small chance for some rain Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Thursday and temperatures will be very warm. The record high for Thursday is 82° set in 1962.

There will be a chance for rain late Friday as a cold front approaches the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s during the day.

The chance for rain will continue late Friday into early Saturday. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the middle 70s.

