Warm, Sunny Sunday

Sunny Monday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It will be sunny and warm for the second half of the weekend as a warming trend continues.

It was a cold start to the weekend. Many areas dropped into the middle 30s Saturday morning. This was likely the last threat of a frost this spring.

Saturday afternoon temperatures rebounded into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Winds will be light setting the stage for a great end to the weekend for the Masters in Augusta. The weather will also be great for the parade Sunday for the USC women's basketball team as the city celebrates the national champions.

Dry weather will continue into next week. High temperatures will be climbing into the lower 80s for much of the week. Lots of sunshine will be the rule. There will be a weak front in the area on Wednesday, but little chance for rain.

Another front may move through the area Friday, but the chance for rain looks to be small. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

