Warm Today Followed by Rain

The Regional Precision Model forecast for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Clouds will be increasing across the Midlands today with unseasonably warm temperatures. A brisk southwest wind will help push temperatures into the low to mid 70s. Showers will move through the area late this afternoon and this evening as a cold front passes. The rainfall will be light and brief and should be out of the area by midnight.

Cooler, drier air will be moving in behind the front. It will be partly cloudy on Sunday, but mostly clear for Christmas Day. The weather be will be nice for Christmas with readings closer to what is expected at this time of year. The dry weather will last through Tuesday.

The next change in the weather will be a cold frontal passage late on Tuesday. Colder air will push into the area and the front will stall near the Gulf coast. Clouds will stream over the front and it will be mostly cloudy Wednesday through Saturday with a chance for rain each day. It will be significantly colder with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for the latter part of the week.

At this time it appears that the wet weather will move out in time of New Years Eve. However, it will be cold and you will need to bundle up if you are going to be outside.

