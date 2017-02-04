Warmer Temperatures Sunday

More sunshine Sunday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Sunday will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday was sunny and cool. High temperatures were in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The sun will be out for Sunday and temperatures will begin to warm. Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected for the first of next week. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s by Tuesday.

A strong storm system will be moving through the Great Lakes region into the Northeast Tuesday into Wednesday. It will be windy across the Midlands on Wednesday with scattered showers. A cold front will pass through the region bringing an end to the warm weather.

Dry weather will return for the end of the week with plenty of sunshine. Colder air will be pushing into the region with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s on Friday.

The dry conditions should last into the weekend, but there may be a chance of rain by late next Sunday.

