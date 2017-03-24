Warmer Weather Next Week

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The current warming trend will continue through the weekend as southerly winds bring warm, moist air to the area. Clouds will be increasing and there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon. The chance for rain will continue overnight into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees for highs and it will be mild at night.

A weak cold front will pass through the Midlands early Wednesday morning. This will bring a break from the rain, but temperatures will still be warm. There will be an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms by Friday as another weather system approaches.

The rain should move out in time for next weekend. There will be a break between weather systems that will provide for a nice weekend. More storminess is expected as we move into the first week of April. No frosts or freezes are expected through next weekend, but there may be a chance of a frost the first week of April. Stay tuned!

© 2017 WLTX-TV