Warmer Weather on the Way

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The weekend was cold and dry, but some warmer weather and rain is possible this week.

The workweek started off cold. Low temperatures fell into the lower and middle 20s early Monday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected today. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 40s. There will be a small chance for a few showers later this evening into tonight.

Low temperatures tonight will not be as cold. Look for lows to fall into the middle 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

There will be a small chance for a shower early Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s.

The clouds will stick around through the end of the workweek, temperatures will be warmer. Highs will be in the lower 60s Wednesday, but upper 60s to near 70 Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday should be dry, but the chance for rain will return Thursday through early Saturday morning.

