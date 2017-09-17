Warrants Give New Details on Vista Shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman Shot in Face During Vista Shooting
-
RAW: Police Chief on Shooting that Injured 8
-
Rep. Leon Howard's Niece Injured in Vista Shooting
-
Video Shows Moment Gunshots Were Fired in Columbia's Vista
-
Empire Club Owner Believes He Was Shut Down Unfairly
-
Muschamp and Bentley On The Loss Of Deebo Samuel
-
Raw: USC's Pyro has a Problem During '2001' Intro
-
Multiple People Shot in Columbia's Vista
-
8 People Injured in Colubmia Shooting
-
You Could Have Unclaimed Money
More Stories
-
Warrants Reveal New Details About Vista ShootingSep 17, 2017, 11:31 p.m.
-
11 PM Update: Hurricane Maria Gains StrengthSep 17, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
Muschamp Apologizes to Kentucky Coach for 'No…Sep 17, 2017, 7:25 p.m.