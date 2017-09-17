Warrants Reveal New Details About Vista Shooting

(Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- News 19 obtained warrants by Columbia police late Sunday night which provide more details about what happened during Saturday's shooting in the Vista.

ThE crime wounded a total of eight people, including some who were left in critical condition. Columbia police say the incident happened outside the Empire Supper Club on Park Street around 2:15 a.m.

According to the warrants, 28-year-old John Bates Jr. drove past the Empire Supper Club in a Ford Mustang, rolled down the windows and fired multiple shots into a crowd leaving the club. One of those injured was 22-year-old Maleik Houseal, who is another suspect in this case.

The warrants also state that Houseal fired shots at a vehicle and hid the gun before leaving the scene, which was shown by club surveillance video.

According to the warrants, there was a Ford Crown Victoria involved in the shooting Saturday night, which was police say was driven by 26-year-old Jarvis Tucker. The passenger, 28-year-old Keveas Gallman, fired at least two rounds, which injured one man, according to investigators.

Police say after the shooting, Bates Jr. drove to Palmetto Baptist Hospital in downtown Columbia, where he was captured on video surveillance. A witness also identified him as being a participant in the crime.

Bates is charged with seven counts of attempted murder, while Gallman is facing one count of that charge. They also have several other related charges against them.

Tucker is charged with accessory after the fact.

Bates Jr., Gallman, and Tucker all appeared in court Sunday morning. Bates Jr. and Gallman were denied bond,while the judge set bond at $250,000 for Tucker.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook has said he and his investigators believe the shooting began out of a dispute between two different groups of people. He's not yet said if he thinks gangs were involved.

The victims included four men and four women, who ranged in age from 22 to 52, with most of them being in their 20s. Among those shot were the niece of State Rep. Leon Howard and a woman from Kentucky who'd come to Columbia to watch Saturday night's South Carolina-Kentucky football game.

Hours after the shooting, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook declared Empire Supper Club a public nuisance, and shut the business down.

The business had been open for 18 months.

