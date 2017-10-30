WATCH LIVE: House Utility Rate Payer Protection Committee Meeting

VC Summer nuclear power plant in Jenkinsville, SC. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - In it's fifth meeting, the House Utility Rate Payer Protection Committee continues to investigate the abandonment of the V.C. Summer nuclear project.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. View the Meeting Agenda.

