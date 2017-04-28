Watch this veterinarian croon Elvis to a nervous dog and have your heart melted

Ross Henderson, a veterinarian at Fox Hollow Animal Hospital, has a way with animals... and his guitar.

If you need a reminder there is still good in the world, look no further than this story.

Ross Henderson is a veterinarian at Fox Hollow Animal Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado.

This dog is REALLY enjoying Ross Henderson, DVM, sing his original song.

He's also a part time musician who occasionally brings his guitar with him to work at the hospital (or at least has it in his car).

He'll often sit with animals when they're anxious at the vet office. He finds the biggest kennel he can (he's six-foot-five), and will soothe them simply by laying with them.

Then, earlier this week, he grabbed his guitar and decided to start crooning an Elvis classic to soothe Ruby, a rather nervous pup.

Oh man. You just gotta see it. (Can't see the video? Click here)

He sings a few verses of "Can't help falling in love" by Elvis Presley, and Ruby, kind of like us, just melted. She even curled up right on Dr. Henderson's lap to enjoy the music.

When Next stopped by the vet's office on Friday, he sang a special original song, which a couple of dogs hanging around also really enjoyed.

Oh, and there's a music video for it, too.

Dr. Henderson is considering getting a spare guitar to leave at the office. :)

