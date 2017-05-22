Watch What You Say In Online Reviews

Online review posting (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, Custom)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Many of us use online reviews before we head out to a new restaurant, purchase a car or book an appointment.

And the reviews that you post can be beneficial to others who are looking to do the same, but you may want to be mindful before you write a negative review.

Some companies fear serious damage from bad feedback. Until recently they were able to include non-disparagement clauses in their agreements that allowed them to threaten customers with penalties over negative reviews.

"We know of one Utah couple who was billed a $3500 penalty after complaining in a post about a company's failed delivery. A court later ruled that they didn't have to pay. But not before their credit took a hit.," Margot Gilman with Consumer Reports said.

Now a new federal law bars companies from inserting non-disparagement clauses that threaten or penalize people for posting negative reviews. Even so, Columbia attorney Jay Bender said you should still watch what you say.

"You can't make anything up. The difficulty between fact and opinion is sometimes a statement of opinion carries with it an implicit statement of fact and if that statement of fact is false. You would have potential liability," Bender said.

Another tip is making sure you don't generalize. You can speak about your own experience, but stick with that.

Some consumers say businesses should be eager to address poor reviews.

Darrell Barnes co-owns Yesterday's in Five Points and said he enjoys being able to see what customers think.

"We post it where the schedules are and if it's a negative review we sit down with the employee or the staff. If it's a food complaint we sit down with the kitchen staff and post it and talk about how to correct it," Barnes said.

