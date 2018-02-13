Water Main Break Affects Sparkleberry Crossing

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A four inch water main break at the Sparkleberry Crossing Shopping Center was an issue for many in the area Tuesday.

Crews have been working to fix the break that forced many businesses to close for the day. The shopping center sits at the corner of Sparkleberry Lane and Clemson Road.

Water customers are urged to boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified. Any ice made from water that was not boiled should not be used.

