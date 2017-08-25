Water Rescue Underway on Lake Murray

(Photo: WLTX)

LEXINGTON, SC (WLTX) - A water rescue operation is underway at Lake Murray.

SC Department of Natural Resources spokesman Robert McCullough.

McCullough says they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday. A boat has been recovered around Panaroma Point in Lexington, according to McCullough.

SCDNR is working with Lexington County Emergency Services to recover the boater.

"We're looking for him," says McCullough.

