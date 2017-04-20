Water Service Disruption for Section of Broad River Road

File (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images))

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - City of Columbia water customers on Broad River Road between Ministry Dr. and N. Woodrow St. will experience a water service outage Thursday starting at 8 a.m.

The disruption is expected to last into the evening as crews work to complete a repair of a water main that serves the area.

This is a permanent repair to replace the temporary one that was installed on Monday.

A Boil Water Advisory will be issued once the line is back in service. It will be lifted once the City of Columbia confirms the repair is clean.

If you have any questions, you can call 803-545-3300.

