Waterline Damage Closes Portions of Farrow Road, Detours in Place

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Drivers will need to utilize detours after an overnight collision caused significant damage to a waterline on Farrow Road.

SCDOT says Farrow Road between Jenkins Brothers Road and Pine Wedge Drive is closed.

The detours include:

"Motorists traveling southbound on Farrow Road from US-21 (Wilson Boulevard) will need to travel US 21 South for approximately 0.64 miles past Farrow Rd to Jenkins Brothers Road, turn left, then travel approximately 0.54 miles and turn right to onto Farrow Road . Motorists traveling northbound on Farrow Road will turn left onto Jenkins Brothers Road, then travel approximately 0.54 miles and turn right onto US 21 (Wilson Boulevard), travel approximately 0.64 miles back to Farrow Road at Wilson Boulevard intersection.



Residents wanting to travel south on Farrow Road will need to turn right onto Farrow Road from Pine Wedge Drive, travel approximately 0.50 miles, turn left onto US-21 (Wilson Boulevard), travel approximately 0.64 miles, turn left onto Jenkins Brothers Rod, travel approximately 0.54 miles and turn right onto Farrow Road."

Officials hope to have repairs done by February 2.

