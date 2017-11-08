Ways to Keep Businesses Safe During the Holiday Season

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The holiday season is approaching and the Richland County Sheriff's Department wants to make sure that businesses are taking safety precautions.

This time of year is when deputies see the most break-ins. One ways to deter criminals is to make sure there is visibility both inside and outside of a business.

"I know they want to put displays up on windows, but it's also best that folks outside can see in," says Lt. Curtis Wilson of the RCSD. "Just in case something is going. If you obstruct vision, you could have a criminal inside robbing this place and no one would ever know."

Making sure that the parking lot is well lit for customers is also important.



"We're hoping that most will have surveillance video because this will also help in the occurrence that some incident takes place," says Wilson.



"We actually have them in this business as well as our business next door," says Christopher javis, owner of King & Queen Barber & Beauty. He says he 24-hour surveillance and works to keep his shop safe year-round.



"Coming to work every day it's important to be vigilant," says Javis. "I'm a very early morning barber, so sometimes I come as early as 4 am or 5 am. So, it's very important to me to have a debit machine. The credit card machine is very important. It saves my clients from having to stop early in the morning or late at night. It keeps me from having cash on me also."

Security systems can also be a deterrent for criminals looking to make a quick score.

The RCSD also suggests for anyone shopping, always check your surroundings and be sure to lock your cars while out at businesses.



