"We Are One Big Family", Gamecock Fans Rally Around Staley

The University of South Carolina women's basketball coach, Dawn Staley, addressed the accusations made by the Missouri Athletics Director.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The University of South Carolina women's basketball team took on the #1 team in the country, UConn, but the buzz still surrounded around the allegations made by Missouri's Athletics Director, Jim Sterk.

In a radio interview earlier this week, Sterk accused Gamecock fans of spitting on his players and said Dawn Staley promoted that kind of atmosphere.

Those comments bewildered Gamecock nation, but the fans said it's only brought them closer together.

