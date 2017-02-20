'We Pray At Night, and He Answered Through Her'

Mother says her faith was renewed after Walmart Cashier pays $100 towards their groceries (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - People often look to God for help when things get hard. One Midlands woman says she felt He responded to her directly and it has helped renew her faith.

"I'm a stay at home mom to three little girls," said Ashley Jordan, from Columbia.

Jordan says it's a job that's not always easy.

"Not easy at all, but it's definitely worth it," Jordan said.

Jordan says it's also a lot of mouths to feed, and it shows in their cost of groceries.

"My husband works a lot of hours," Jordan said. "It's almost his whole check."

But part of his check was spared when a chance encounter led them to Walmart cashier Sharnique Dasant.

"One of the other registers didn't have bags so I had to move to another register, and when I moved to that register, that's when Ashley came through the line," Dasant said.

"We had two full baskets, one full of groceries, one full of household items," Jordan said.

"I was like man, y'all got a lot of stuff," Dasant said.

"So she told me my total and, you know, I was digging through my wallet because, my purse is a mess," Jordan said.

Dasant says she can't really explain what happened next..

"She got in front of me and it's like I saw a different face on her," Dasant said, "and I just had like a little man on my shoulder that was like 'give her $100 dollars, give her $100 dollars.'"

Dasant says she knew that voice was God, so she walked around and swiped $100 of her own money for a family she'd never met.

"It just it shocked me and I didn't know what to say," Jordan said, "I still don't know what to say."

So Jordan let a picture speak for her. She posted a photo of the two together at the checkout line on Facebook and expressed her gratitude. The photo went viral.

"Like oh my gosh, this is really happening, this is me," Dasant said after realizing how far the photo had spread, "so I'm still in shock, but I knew that I did what God wanted me to do."

Jordan says it could not have come at a better time.

"We can take care of our kids, but lately it's just been hard," Jordan said, "and for her to do that... I just have a lot of faith now. I know that God sent her for me and my family. We pray at night and he answered through her, through Sharnique."

