Columbia, SC (WLTX) - On Monday, the nation honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, but Zion Baptist Church in Columbia started the celebration on Sunday with their MLK Heritage Program.

"If we stop these programs, our unborn will never know anything about Dr. King," said Leon Howard, an attendee.

Attendees say MLK Day is a time to remember those in the past who paved our present.

"Many of the things that we now take for granted today, others lost their lives for us to have," Trish Burwell, another attendee.

"Huge sacrifices by that generation," said Vince Ford, another attendee, "some people would even call it the greatest generation, particularly of African Amerians and others."

Otis Outing the president of the NAACP Columbia Branch says unity is what will bring us a better future.

"The hope is that people will eventually come together in larger numbers and we can address the ills that haunts our community," Outing said.

Outing says although we have come far, the battle started all those years ago is still not won.

"I know a lot of people like to think that its over, we're in a better world now, but we still have a lot of issues to deal with," Outing said.

"And we stand on their shoulders today and we thank them for their service, and we want to continue to move the ball forward because of the work that they've done," Ford said.

