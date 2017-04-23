WLTX
Weather Postpones Monday's Car Seat Safety Check at WLTX

Adam Lautenschlager, wltx 7:20 PM. EDT April 23, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Due to the threat of rain, Monday's car seat safety check at WLTX's studios has been postponed.

The event will be held at a later date.

WLTX was teaming up with Buckle Buddies to show the importance of proper car seat installation and safety.

A crew from Buckle Buddies will appear on Monday's News19 This Morning to demonstrate proper car seat safety.

