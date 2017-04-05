Wednesday's Storm Reports

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The severe weather threat will continue this afternoon and this evening, and the storm reports are already coming in.

Leesville - Main Street - ping pong ball size hail (1.50")

Lexington - Long Pond Road - nickel size hail

Johnston - First Baptist Church - trees down

West Columbia - Columbia Metro Airport - dime to nickel size hail

West Columbia - Columbia Metro Airport - 68 mph wind gust

Columbia - Edventure - 41 mph wind gust

Springdale - South Carolina Emergency Management Division - 35 mph wind gust

Columbia - Hampton Street - 1.61"

Ridge Spring - Hwy 39 at Murphy Farm Road - grain silo damaged, multiple trees down

Monetta - several trees down

Ward - Hwy 23 - numerous trees down

