Wednesday's Storm Reports

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The severe weather threat will continue this afternoon and this evening, and the storm reports are already coming in.
Leesville - Main Street - ping pong ball size hail (1.50")
Lexington - Long Pond Road - nickel size hail
Johnston - First Baptist Church - trees down
West Columbia - Columbia Metro Airport - dime to nickel size hail
West Columbia - Columbia Metro Airport - 68 mph wind gust
Columbia - Edventure - 41 mph wind gust
Springdale - South Carolina Emergency Management Division - 35 mph wind gust
Columbia - Hampton Street - 1.61"
Ridge Spring - Hwy 39 at Murphy Farm Road - grain silo damaged, multiple trees down
Monetta - several trees down
Ward - Hwy 23 - numerous trees down
