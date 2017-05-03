Wellness Wednesday: Exercises for Pregnant Women

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Fitness expert and Trainer James Patrick shares workouts for women who are pregnant and how to be fit after pregnancy.
For the first trimester, James recommends squats using a resistance band.
For third trimester, he recommends abductions with hip extensions using weights.
After pregnancy, James recommends using a bosu ball, using your child as a weight. This incorporates mother-child bonding and your workout.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs