WLTX
Close

Wellness Wednesday: Exercises for Pregnant Women

Fitness Trainer James Patrick joins Deon Guillory to talk about exercise women can do while they are pregnant

Shelby Heary, wltx 7:38 AM. EDT May 03, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Fitness expert and Trainer James Patrick shares workouts for women who are pregnant and how to be fit after pregnancy.

For the first trimester, James recommends squats using a resistance band.

For third trimester, he recommends abductions with hip extensions using weights.

After pregnancy, James recommends using a bosu ball, using your child as a weight. This incorporates mother-child bonding and your workout.

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories