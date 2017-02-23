WellPartners celebrates one-year anniversary

It's been one year since United Way of the Midlands expanded its free dental and eye clinics.

Columbia, South Carolina (WLTX) -- It's been one year since United Way of the Midlands expanded its free dental and eye clinics. Not only did this service expand in size, but it also served twice as many patients in the last year.

WellPartners provides free dental and eye services for underserved and uninsured people. On the dental side, the clinic offers oral full mouth examinations, cleanings, fillings and took extractions. For the eyes, they provide vision exams, prescriptions, and glaucoma screening.

"Patients are very thankful that they're getting their work done quicker than they could before and that they're getting the work done," said Dr. Tamara Stockton, the dental director at WellPartners.

Before the clinic was available five days a week, Mac Bennett with United Way said many patients went to the emergency room to receive care.

"You could go sit in an emergency room all day, and then you're going to be right back when the infection comes back or the pain starts up again," he said.

Eligibility for the Adult Dental and Eye Care includes:

A valid Fairfield, Lexington, Richland or Sumter County ID

No dental insurance

200% of federal poverty level (for example: a family of 4 with a household income of $48,600 or less)

Eligibility for the Children's Dental:

Ages 5-18

Enrolled in public school

Enrolled in free or reduced lunch program

Not eligible for Medicaid or any other type of insurance

Referred by a school nurse

(© 2017 WLTX)