Suspect Accused of Robbing West Columbia Bank

(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating a robbery at the First Reliance Bank branch on the 2800 block of Sunset Boulevard.

A suspect has been detained, and has been taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

The First Reliance Bank branch is off Exit 110 on Interstate 26, which is the Highway 378 exit.

The robbery is still under investigation.

