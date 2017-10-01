West Columbia Lifts Boil Water Advisory

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX - The City of West Columbia has lifted a boil water advisory affecting water customers in the following areas:

700 – 1000 Blocks of Chris Drive

Klapman Road

Professional Avenue

Corporate Boulevard

The city says the water supply has been thoroughly tested and boiling water is no longer necessary.

Water customers may check the city of West Columbia website at www.westcolumbiasc.gov for updates on all boil water advisories.

© 2017 WLTX-TV