West Columbia Man Dies After Falling Off Roof in Construction Accident

Lugoff, SC (WLTX) - A West Columbia man is dead after a construction accident in Kershaw County.

Kershaw County Coroner David West says Larry Durney, 45, was doing construction on a building in the Lugoff area when he fell Friday.

According to the coroner, Durney was wearing safety lines but he had loosened them to move down the building. When he did, the wind blew tin that he was putting on the roof up and knocked him off the building and he fell 30 feet to the ground.

He was transported to Kershaw Health where he was pronounced dead.

