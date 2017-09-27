West Columbia Man Killed in Auto Accident

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WLTX) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Lexington County Tuesday evening.

Jon Anthony Smith, 56, of West Columbia died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Old Orangeburg Road Tuesday evening, according to Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher.

Authorities say Smith's vehicle was struck by another vehicle as he turned left onto Old Orangeburg Road from Bill Williamson Court at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Smith, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Fisher.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

© 2017 WLTX-TV