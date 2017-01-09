West Columbia To Shut Some Neighborhood's Water Service Off

Map of the West Columbia area where water service will be turned off on Wednesday

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) The City of West Columbia will cut off water service on Wednesday January 11 from 9 AM to 5 PM as the city moves water lines.

Water lines have to be shut off to be able to relocate the lines. Once the water lines are relocated and water service is restored, customers who lost water or if you lost water pressure you will need to boil your water for at least one minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Here are the areas:

2804 & 2808 Wilton Road

All addresses on the 2500 Block of Rainbow Drive

All addresses on the 400 and 500 Blocks of Beverly Drive

All addresses on Dawn Drive

All addresses on Rainbow Circle

All addresses on Armstrong Street

All addresses on Kensington Court

Water customers may check the City of West Columbia website, at www.westcolumbiasc.gov, for updates on the boil water advisory.

Water customers may also contact customer service at City Hall between 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday at 803-791-1880. Emergencies occurring after hours and on weekends and holidays should be reported to the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.