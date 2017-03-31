Westwood High School Student Killed in Crash

Ellis Hawkins (Photo: Westwood High Sports Website)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - A Westwood High School student has died following a collision near Blythewood in Richland County Thursday night.

The district confirmed Friday morning that Ellis Hawkins passed away.

"We are saddened and our hearts are heavy here," said Dr. Chery Guy, the principal of Westwood High. "Ellis was an 11th-grade student and athlete on our varsity football and basketball teams. Additional counselors are on campus to help students and employees through this difficult time.

"On behalf of all of the students, teachers and staff at Westwood, I extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the Hawkins family. Ellis will be missed by his friends, teammates and teachers and will always be part of the Redhawk Family."

State troopers say around 6:08 p.m., Hawkins was a passenger in a car going down Wilson Boulevard. For unknown reasons, the car went out of control, crossed the center line, and hit another vehicle.

The driver and another passenger in the car Hawkins was in, both of whom were teens, had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The driver of other vehicle also had to be taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The collision remains under investigaition.

