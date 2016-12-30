Wet Start to the New Year

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Clouds will be increasing across the Midlands on Saturday becoming overcast by late afternoon. It will be cloudy for New Years Eve, but rain is not expected. Cold, dry weather will be tap for the celebrations at midnight. Overcast skies will continue on Sunday with showers moving in during the day.

Occasional rain will continue on Monday and warm air will be trying to move in from the south. A warm front is expected to pass through the area Monday night. It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday and unseasonably warm. There will be a chance for showers.

A cold front will pass through the Midlands Tuesday evening, but skies will remain mostly cloudy on Wednesday. There will be a break from the rain. Skies will become increasingly overcast toward the end of the week with an increasing chance for rain. Temperatures will be cooler going into the next weekend.

