"We've Been Bruised Pretty Bad", Pastor Optimistic After Cemetery Damaged

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) -- It's been nearly two weeks since a high-speed chase in Kershaw County destroyed a number of tombstones at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Three burglary suspects, accused of breaking into at least 60 Dollar General stores, led Kershaw County deputies on a high-speed chase with speeds reaching 115 miles per hour. Before they were captured, they drove through the Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery. Headstones were destroyed and the fence surrounding the cemetery was heavily damaged.

"The damage isn't as bad as it looks," said Pastor Ernest Rabon.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church was formed back in 1865 and the graveyard is the final resting place for soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

"It's got a lot of age on it. A lot of age on it. A lot of history," said Rabon.

Because of the church's history, Rabon said people from all over North and South Carolina are offering to help with repairs.

"My phone rang on Friday, all day, and on Saturday. We're just overwhelmed with job and it's actually deep in our faith," he said.

Rabon said one gentleman offered to fix the fence for free, and another gentleman said he would fix the tombstones if they pay for the materials.

"We aren't down and out, but we've been bruised pretty bad. But they're going to come and help us heal those wounds."

Rabon said there will be a "Work Day" at the cemetery to fix the tombstones and the fence.

A date has not been set.

