What is Labor Day, Really?

The first Labor Day (Photo: Library of Congress)

Lake Murray, SC (WLTX) - Most of us see Labor Day coming up and just check off a day we don't have to be at work. But do you really know what the holiday is?

According to the U.S. Department of labor, Labor Day was created as a workingman's holiday in 1882.

In the 19th century, the labor movement was growing stronger. There was a tradition of having parades, picnics and other celebrations in support of labor issues, like shorter hours and better pay.

On September 5th, 1882, a massive parade and festival was thrown by the Central Labor Union in New York where workers lost a day of pay to participate and faced community backlash for marching. Still, an estimated 10,000 marchers showed up in support of workers.

Newspapers declared it a success and "a day of the people." Pretty soon, other states picked up the idea of a day celebrating workers.

The first Monday of September was declared national Labor Day in 1894.

© 2017 WLTX-TV