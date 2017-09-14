What Is REAL ID?

The REAL ID Act is a law that sets standards for state licenses to be accepted by homeland security. (Photo: WLTX)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) – The REAL ID Act is a law that sets standards for state licenses to be accepted by homeland security.

“REAL ID is a federal law that was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2005 and that came as a result of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation to standardize the ways that states issue driver’s licenses and identification cards,” explains Lauren Phillips with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Phillips says it’s a security measure and that REAL ID cards will be needed to board a plane, go into secure federal buildings and enter a military base.

South Carolina is one of the states that is still not compliant with the standards. The state has asked for several extensions and will ask for another.

“If the state is under an extension or if the state is certified as being Real ID compliant, which will happen when we begin printing the cards, you do not have to do anything differently until October 1, 2020,” says Phillips.

DMV leaders say the reason for the delay is because the state is working to get the necessary technology to issue these special IDs.

Phillips said there is no design just yet, but the new REAL ID licenses and REAL ID identification cards will have a gold star to signify it's a REAL ID. She also added that the card will still cost $25.

You do not need a REAL ID-compliant card to do many of the things your current license allows you to do. It's mainly important for anyone trying to board a plane, go into federal buildings, and enter a military base.

REAL ID cards are NOT available at this time. However, back in May, the state began accepting documents so they'd be on file when REAL ID finally goes into effect. They plan to state printing them next year.

Here's the information you'd need if you want to go ahead and do that. ALL of the following documents are needed:

Proof of Identity

Examples: Birth certificate or valid US Passport

Proof of Social Security Number

Examples: Social security card or W-2 Form that has your social security number and name and your employer's name

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

Examples: Current, unexpired SC license or ID and a no more than 90-day-old bank statement with the same name and address

Proof of all Legal Name Changes

Examples: Marriage license or court order issued by your county's family court.

You must show a complete name change history that links your birth certificate name to your present day name.

If you have a valid US Passport or US Passport Card with your legal name, you may use that as your name change document.

You must have original or certified copies of all documents. The SCDMV will not accept copied or scanned versions. You can find a complete list of accepted documents on the United States Citizens’ Checklist United States Citizens’ Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-93).

If you bring all of the required documents now and have a regular (Class D, E, F, or M) license, most people will be eligible to get a REAL ID online in the future.

For more information on REAL ID, visit the SCDMV REAL ID page.

