What It Takes To Get People Playing At Fair

Player number fiver wins big at the Whopper Water game at the South Carolina State Fair. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Chuck Palmer has been emceeing games at fairs across the United States and Canada for years and throughout the next week he'll be at the Whopper Water game at the South Carolina State Fair.

"We start by calling people out from the crowd, get the game operating and going and see what we can do to get the game going as far as we can," Palmer said.

Palmer starts by picking people from the crowd.

"Come on over man. I know you want to play," he said, convincing one man to get in on the fun.

One game cost four dollars.

"It has to have more than one (player)," he said in order for the game to start.

Within two minutes Chuck had at least six players ready to go.

"We're gonna show you how we get it done," he said. "Water gun fun. All the time. All night until 12. Water gun fun."

