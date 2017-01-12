What to Do with the Confederate Flag? The Debate Continues

Confederate Flag Display Remains Undecided (Photo: WLTX)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - The board that oversees the Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum said Thursday they'll continue to push for their original $3.6 million expansion plan.

Included in that figure is the $550,000 that would go into the Confederate flag display, following it's historic takedown off of State House grounds in 2015.

At the start of Thursday's commission meeting, Museum Director Allen Roberson proposed a $200,000 temporary contingency plan for the Confederate flag to be housed in an existing storage and office space.

Following what the commission says was a lack of response from lawmakers last year, members of the committee say they'll push forth with the original plan, calling it an "aggressive" effort.

Other than members of the commission pursuing individual talks with lawmakers, it is unclear when a panel of legislators will take up the issue, as it is not included in the museum's budget request this upcoming fiscal year.

Roberson says he will continue researching alternative ways to display the flag in the meantime.

