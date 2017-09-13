What Would you do With a Thousand Dollars? Buy an iPhone?

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - With the new iPhone X starting at a thousand dollars, News 19 took to Downtown Columbia to find out if people would buy the new gadget or spend the money on something else.

Apple's new iPhone 10 is loaded with special features, but also bears a special price tag: $999 and up. This will be the first iPhone to have a wireless charging, facial recognition to unlock the phone, and no home button. Officials at Apple say it’s the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone.



The new gadget will be hitting the market in October but the question is would you spend that much money on a phone?

Kaneshia Greene took her thoughts to the white-board we placed on the intersection of Hampton and Main Street on what she would do instead if she had the thousand in hand.



"When I heard the news about the iPhone being a thousand dollars, I thought I might actually get an android," Green. "I put down my rent and student loans. That makes more sense. I'd rather pay off some debt and pay my rent and have a place to stay."



Others, like Jereme Hines, say the price is ridiculous and simply wouldn’t consider buying the iPhone at all.

“I don’t see any point in paying a thousand bucks for a phone you could get for literally less than half the price,” said Hines.

Believe it or not, there are some that think it would be worth the asking price.



"I would certainly give it to my grandson. I would buy the smart iPhone because I think it's a smart choice," said Thelma Potts.



"It's a lot of money but if I needed a new one, I would probably consider it," explained William James.



While some would use that money to pay the bills, for the rest, it might be a good time to start saving.



"Every kid is going to want one, so probably going to have to update your Christmas list."

