What You Need to Know About the Travel Holiday

Travel holiday begins Dec. 23 (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - December 23rd is the official start of the travel season. State agencies and law enforcement in South Carolina have been preparing to make sure everyone gets to their holiday destinations safely.

"I think people get it in their heads that there's going to be more traffic and driving becomes more erratic," said John Grzymalski, a holiday traveler.

Grzymalski is one of the 1.4 million South Carolinians that Triple A estimates will travel for the holidays.

"We're all going to head down to Miami to leave for a cruise," Grzymalski said.

To help with the congestion, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has prohibited construction work on state highways and interstates between December 23rd and January 3rd.

"We're headed down 95, so that's obviously going to speed up our travel time as well," Grzymalski said.

Triple A says this is the longest holiday travel season and it is also the deadliest. That is why Lance Corporal david Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says law enforcement will be ready for action.

"Know that law enforcement's not taking the holiday off," Trooper Jones said.

Triple A reported over 1500 collisions and 17 deaths on South Carolina roads over the holidays last year.

"It's our goal to end this holiday period with zero fatalities," Trooper Jones said.

Jones says they will have more manpower on the roads looking out for traffic violators.

"We see where people make that poor decision to get behind the wheel of the car after drinking, or they may be in a hurry so they decide to follow too closely to the car in front of them, or they may speed to get to their destination," Trooper Jones said.

Jones says it is not about being the "Grinch," it is because they prefer a ticket to a knock on the door.

"Every Christmas, troopers around the state have to go knock on doors and notify families that a loved one's been lost," Trooper Jones said, "so we're going to do everything in our power to go out and protect the citizens of South Carolina and the visitors of this great state."

Trooper Jones recommends that everyone check their cars before they get on the road, make sure cell phones are charged, and if you run into any problems or see anyone stranded call the Highway Patrol at STAR H-P.