Summer Camp Ideas for Midlands Kids

Richland and Lexington, SC (WLTX) - While your kids are enjoying their summer break from school, they can still learn and have fun with summer camps in Lexington and Richland counties.

Richland One has a variety of camps that encourage reading and activity to prevent the 'summer slide.' Fees for these camps range from free to weekly fees. You can check the camps and prices for each here.

Over at EdVenture, children are able to take part in camps around engineering, arts and crafts, cooking and more. Fees range from $195 to $225 per week. EdVenture members receive up to a fifteen percent discount on signature and specialty camps.

Crossing the Congaree River to Lexington County, your kids can stay physically active and creative while at Lexington Recreational Programs. The programs, available at all of their facilities, go all day, from 7:15 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Registration fees range from $50 to $110 a week. Add a sibling for a $10 discount.

© 2017 WLTX-TV